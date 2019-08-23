INX Media case: SC to hear Chidambaram's bail plea in CBI case on Aug 26

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday said it will hear the appeal filed by former union minister P Chidambaram against the Delhi High Court's order rejecting his anticipatory bail plea in the INX media case being probed by the CBI on August 26.

During the hearing, when the apex court asked litigant's advocate Kapil Sibal if he wants to argue, he said, "Yes, I want to argue."

Citing the notice posted by the probe agency on Tuesday outside Chidambaram's residence asking him to present himself within two hours of the receipt of the summon, Sibal said his client moved the Supreme Court soon after the development and also intimidated the CBI. Sibal added that his client's right under Article 21 cannot be denied.

"Chidambaram is in five days of police remand by the CBI. I challenge that order," Sibal said in the court.

Thereafter, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who argued for central probe agency said, "Chidambaram's plea doesn't survive since he is in CBI's custody".

After hearing the arguments from both the sides, Justice R Banumathi said that the appeal filed by Chidambaram will be heard on August 26. "In ED matter Chidambaram has not been arrested," she said.

On August 21, the Delhi High Court had dismissed Chidambaram's plea for anticipatory bail. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued look-out notices against him on Wednesday in the INX media case.

A special anti-corruption court on Thursday sent the Congress leader to CBI custody till August 26.

In 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister. (ANI)

