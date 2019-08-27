INX Media: Chidambaram's counsel seeks transcripts of statement recorded by ED

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Kapil Sibal, a counsel appearing for the senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, on Tuesday moved an application in the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to produce latter's statement recorded by it in the INX Media case.

The counsel sought the agency to produce the transcripts of the statement recorded by them on December 19, 2018, and January 1 and 21, 2019 before the apex court.

A bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna was hearing a Special Leave Petition (SLP) moved by Chidambaram against the Delhi High Court order denying him anticipatory bail in the money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The top court had yesterday extended for one day the protection from arrest granted to Chidambaram in the ED case, which is slated to end today.

A Special court had also extended the CBI remand of the Congress leader by four days in a corruption case filed by the CBI in INX media scam.

The agency had sought an extension contending that they have to "unravel the larger conspiracy".

In 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.

Following the FIR filed by CBI, ED had filed a case of money laundering against him. (ANI)

