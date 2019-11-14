INX Media: Chidambaram's judicial custody extended till Nov 27

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A Special court at Rouse Avenue Court Complex here on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram till November 27 in connection with the INX Media money laundering case which is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Congress leader appeared before the court through video conferencing due to lawyers' strike in the courts across the national capital. He was produced before the court at the end of his judicial custody today.

The ED had arrested Chidambaram on October 16 and thereafter secured his custody from the court. Subsequently, he was sent to judicial custody in Tihar jail till November 13.

The case pertains to an FIR registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Finance Minister.

Thereafter, a case was registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Chidambaram was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22 in the INX Media corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He had recently sought for regular bail in the money laundering case by asserting that no part of the triple test, which includes flight risk, influencing witnesses and tampering with evidence, has been made out against him. (ANI)

