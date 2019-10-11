INX media money laundering: ED likely to arrest P Chidambaram on Monday

By Sushil Batra

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to arrest Congress leader P Chidambaram on October 14 as a special court in Delhi on Friday ordered for his production before it in connection with INX Media money laundering case.

Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar has sought his production in the court on October 14 at 3 pm.

During the proceedings today, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing ED in the matter, told the court that Chidambaram's custodial interrogation is required as the agency wants to seek information related to the shell company in abroad and 17 bank accounts from him.

Even the Supreme Court had observed that his custodial interrogation is required in the case, Mehta asserted.

Chidambaram is currently in judicial custody in Tihar jail in the corruption case related to the alleged scam being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The case pertains to an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by P Chidambaram when he was the Union finance minister.

The ED is investigating the alleged offence of money laundering that arose out of the FIR. (ANI)

