INX Media: P Chidambaram moves SC after Delhi HC dismisses bail

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Thursday moved the Supreme Court challenging the recent order of the Delhi High Court that dismissed his bail plea in the INX Media case.

The High Court had dismissed Chidambaram's plea asserting that he might influence witnesses in the case. Following this, Chidambaram's counsel, Kapil Sibal, moved a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the apex court today, seeking urgent hearing into it.

A bench of Justice N V Ramana, however, assured that Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will take a decision on the matter later during the day. The file has been sent to him for consideration for the listing of the matter.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Chidambaram on August 21 following which he was sent to judicial custody, which is slated to end today.

While CBI is probing the corruption allegations, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is looking into money laundering allegations against him in the case.

Chidambaram is facing probe for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union finance minister. (ANI)