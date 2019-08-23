INX Media: SC grants Chidambaram interim protection from arrest by ED till Aug 26

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday granted former Union finance minister P Chidambaram interim protection from arrest till August 26 in connection with the INX Media case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A bench of Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna passed the order after relying on the fact that the former minister was granted interim protection in July last year by the Delhi High Court which continued to extend it till August 20.

The court also took into account that his son Karti was given the bail in the case.

It listed for hearing on Monday P Chidambaram's appeals challenging the high court order, rejecting anticipatory bail to him in the ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases related to the alleged scam.

He will, however, continue to be in CBI custody till August 26.

During the course of the proceedings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the prosecution, submitted that the ED has collated "innumerable documents and evidence" to show that the money was transferred from one company to another shell.

He also said that the petitioner has various properties and bank accounts in other countries in the name of the shell companies and his custodial interrogation is "necessary for unravelling the truth".

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Congress leader, said that his client has cooperated with the authorities in the investigation.

After the Delhi High Court rejected Chidambaram's pre-arrest bail on August 20, Look Out Notices were issued against him by both the agencies. The CBI took him into custody the next day.

A Delhi court on Thursday sent him to CBI custody till August 26.

During the hearing, Mehta contended that since Chidambaram has been sent to CBI custody, his petition has become "infructuous".

To this, Sibal submitted that his client was denied the opportunity of being heard.

In 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union finance minister. (ANI)

