Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

INX media: SC reserves order on Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea, extends interim protection from ED arrest

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:12 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved the judgement for September 5, on a petition filed by senior Congress leader P Chidambaram challenging the Delhi High Court's order rejecting his anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The top court also granted Chidambaram interim protection from ED arrest till September 5.
Meanwhile, the apex court posted the matter for September 2, on the petition of Chidambaram challenging the August 22 order of the trial court remanding him to CBI's custody in the INX Media case.
Earlier in the day, the ED told the Supreme Court that custodial interrogation of Chidambaram in the INX media case is required as if his plea for anticipatory bail is given it would affect cases involving Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi, Neerav Modi and Zakir Naik.
Disputing the contention of Chidambaram's lawyers, the agency also argued that the offence of money laundering is against the society, nation and the economy.
"Money laundering is an offence against society, nation and economy. Economic offences are gravest offences irrespective of quantum of sentence," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the probe agency told a Bench of Justice R Banumathi and Justice AS Bopanna.
Countering the arguments of Chidambaram's advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi that Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) offences with seven years of punishment is not a grave offence because as per the Code of Criminal Procedure grave offences entail death penalty and life, Mehta said money laundering offences are "grave".
The top court was hearing Chidambaram's plea against Delhi High Court's order denying anticipatory bail to him in a case being probed by the ED.
Mehta also objected to the proposition made by Chidambaram's counsel Kapil Sibal to confront him with evidence before presenting it in the court, saying it is "absurd" and would have "devastating results" and is "preposterous".
Whether the accused's reply was evasive or not is decided by investigating agency and not by the court, he added.
He said the ED has been investigating various sensitive and high profile cases under PMLA and if Chidambaram's plea is accepted it would affect cases against Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi, Neerav Modi, Zakir Naik, Sarada chit fund, terror funding and other cases.
Mehta also contended that if accused at large is confronted with the evidence collected, then the agency will have exposed its evidence and witnesses and it will give a chance to the accused to tamper with evidence and erase the money trail.
In 2017, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance was given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.
Following the FIR filed by CBI, ED had filed a case of money laundering against him. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:37 IST

Netaji's kin C K Bose slams director Srijit, says his movie...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Chandra Kumar Bose, kin of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, on Wednesday claimed that there is no connection beween the legendary freedom fighter and filmmaker Srijit Mukherji's latest flick 'Gumnaami'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:30 IST

Country making giant strides towards development, should be wary...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said that India should always be wary of threats to national security as the country is making giant strides towards development.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:29 IST

No confirmation of airspace closure by Pak, says MEA

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that Pakistan has not issued any statement confirming the closure of airspace for Indian flights.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:25 IST

IAF plans to buy 33 MiG-29, Sukhoi 30 fighter jets

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): In a move likely to boost its dwindling fighter squadron strength, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is pushing a proposal for acquiring 33 new combat aircraft including 21 MiG-29s and 12 Sukhoi 30s.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:18 IST

Security beefed up in Assam ahead of NRC final list on August 31

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Adequate security arrangements have been made in Assam ahead of the publication of the final list of the government's National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:08 IST

Odisha: CM felicitates athletes with Biju Patnaik Sports Award

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): On the occasion of National Sports Day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated several top players of the state with Biju Patnaik Sports Award at Jaydev Bhavan in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 16:57 IST

Government sets up air ticket counters in Srinagar to facilitate...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The government set up air ticket counters at the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) here to facilitate bookings following inconvenience caused due to internet and communication restrictions.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 16:55 IST

TV actress Nalini Negi files FIR against roommate for physical assault

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Television actress Nalini Negi on Thursday filed an FIR against her roommate Sunita Rana and her mother for allegedly assaulting her.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 16:34 IST

Bail to Chidambaram will affect cases of Mallya, Choksi, Modi: ED

New Delhi [India], Aug 29  (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday told the Supreme Court that custodial interrogation of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX media case is required as if his plea for anticipatory bail is given it would affect cases involving Vijay Mally

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 16:24 IST

Maharashtra: Cannabis worth over 1 lakh seized, one arrested

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC), Bandra Unit on Thursday seized 9 Kg cannabis worth Rs. 1,80,000 from a member of a drug-peddling gang in the Bandra area here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 16:16 IST

Want to develop relationship of trust, mutual love with Wayanad:...

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he wants to develop a relationship of trust and mutual love and affection with the people of his constituency Wayanad.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 16:14 IST

Bihar: Mokama MLA Anant Singh sent to 2-day police remand

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Barh Court on Thursday granted two-day remand to Bihar police for Independent MLA Anant Singh, who was booked in connection with the recovery of an AK-47 from his residence.

Read More
iocl