IOA moves Supreme Court against Delhi HC's order to conduct elections

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's recent order which appointed the Committee of Administrators (CoA) of IOA to prepare the Constitution and conduct fresh elections to the country's governing body of Olympic sports.

The matter was mentioned before the apex court on Thursday for an urgent hearing.



The court agreed to hear the matter at the end of the board on Thursday.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the Centre and said that at the international level, the appointment of CoA is seen as outside interference which can lead to suspension of IOA.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday appointed a CoA for the IOA. The CoA will prepare and adopt the constitution of IOA within 16 weeks. (ANI)

