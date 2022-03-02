IPL 2022: Maharashtra govt holds meeting with BCCI, other officials over preparations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): Maharashtra government on Wednesday held a meeting with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to finalize the plans before beginning the preparation for the IPL 2022 season.

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray in the meeting highlighted that conducting IPL matches in Maharashtra is a huge boost for the country, as well as Maharashtra in terms of economy.

In a tweet today, Thackeray said, "To ensure the smooth flow of the @IPL, Minister @mieknathshinde ji and I conducted a joint meeting of IPL, @BCCI with officers of Police and Municipal Corporations of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai."

"For Pune, the meeting will be held soon, proposed to be chaired by DCM sir to ensure that the tournament is successfully carried out in all our city venues," he said in a tweet.

Thackeray added that IPL coming to Maharashtra ensures that the games aren't played overseas.



"IPL coming to Maharashtra ensures that the games aren't played overseas. This is a huge boost for the country, as well as Maharashtra in terms of economy, morale and for the passion of cricket fans," the tweet said.

Meanwhile, ANI has learned that all ten franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season are expected to start training for the tournament by March 14-15.

The IPL 2022 season will be held from March 26-May 29. A total of 70 league matches will be played across four international standard venues in Mumbai and Pune. The venue for the playoff matches will be decided later. Interestingly, with regards to doubleheaders, there will be 12 matches/days.

Mumbai, Wankhede Stadium will host 20 matches while 15 matches will be played at Brabourne Stadium (CCI). DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai will host 20 matches while Pune's MCA International Stadium will conduct 15 matches.

Group A: Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants.

Group B will consist of: Chennai Super Kings, Sunrises Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans. (ANI)

