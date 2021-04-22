IPL batting racket busted in Odisha, 2 arrested

Nabarangpur (Odisha) [India], April 22 (ANI): Two persons were arrested on Thursday after the Odisha Police have busted a Indian Premier League (IPL) betting racket that was being run at Bhagabati Sahi, Nabarangpur. Cash of over Rs 3 lakh, and three gold chains were recovered.

As per a statement, the raid was carried out by a special team of the District Police with Additional IIC Pramila Bidika and Sub-Inspector Rakesh Behera based on reliable information about the betting being conducted on IPL mtaches involving large sum of money.

During the raid, Rs 3,88,000 in case, three gold chains and four mobile phones were recovered.



Two persons were arrested and four persons managed to flee.

A case has been registered in the matter.

"Investigation is going on and police trying to arrest 4 persons who managed to flee. 2 arrested persons forwarded to court on Wednesday," the statement added. (ANI)

