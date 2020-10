Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): The Crime Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Police and Crime Branch busted an IPL betting racket and arrested three persons on Friday in Mulund West.



A total of 41 mobile phones, SIM cards, a tablet, 2 laptops, WiFi routers, computer and Rs 1,88,500 were seized.

The accused have been sent to police custody till November 3. (ANI)