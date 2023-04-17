IPL: Mumbai Police arrest five bookies for betting at Wankhede stadium

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Monday arrested five persons, accused of indulging in online betting during an IPL match at Wankhede stadium.

The police apprehended the accused when a match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders was underway at the stadium on Sunday, the police said.



The police also recovered cash, five IPL match tickets, three SIM cards, nine mobile phones, two debit cards and passports among other materials from their possession.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Gambling Act has been registered against the accused.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

