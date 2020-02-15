IPS Devendra Singh Chauhan made DG (Intelligence) Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 15 (ANI): Senior Indian Police Services (IPS) Devendra Singh Chauhan is made the Director-General of Intelligence Department in Uttar Pradesh police.

Chauhan, a 1988 batch IPS officer has recently returned from the central deputation.

Earlier in the month, Hitesh Chandra Awasthi took charge as the interim Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), replacing OP Singh, who got retired. (ANI)

