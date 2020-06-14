IPS officer adopts tribal village 'Sindibur' in Odisha

Gajapati (Odisha) [India], June 14 (ANI): Sarah Sharma, an IPS officer and Superintendent of Police of Gajapati district, has adopted a tribal village Sindibur and walked on foot for over 5-km to reach the village on Saturday.

The area is deprived of basic amenities and villagers residing there are living in poor conditions.

"Along with some law students, officials from district administration, I contributed funds and adopted the village as it is deprived of basic amenities. We will try to meet requirements of the villagers," said SP Sarah Sharma to ANI.

Ishak Rait, a villager said, "We have never seen an officer in our village. Neither our children nor the adults have seen a top official."

"Madam came for the first time, she promised us to fulfil our basic requirements. So we are happy. No senior officer from Gajapati district, Gumma Block or Sarang Thana ever visited our village. However, we are happy that she has adopted our village," the villager said. (ANI)

