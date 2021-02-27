IPS officer Kuldiep Singh to hold additional charge of DG CRPF

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Special DG CRPF Kuldiep Singh shall look after the duties of Director General, CRPF after A P Maheshwari who is retiring on Sunday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed.



An office memorandum from the Ministry of Home Affairs read, "Consequent on superannuation of Dr. A.P. Maheshwari, IPS (UP:84), Director General, CRPF on 28.02.2021, competent authority has approved that Shri Kuldiep Singh, IPS (WB:86), Spl. DG, CRPF, shall look after the duties of Director General, CRPF till the appointment and joining of the successor or until further orders whichever is earlier." (ANI)

