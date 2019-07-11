IPS officer returns after scaling 'Seven Summit Challenge'

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Aparna Kumar, who became the first civil servant successfully complete 'Seven Summit Challenge' returned here on Thursday to a warm welcome.

She had completed the summit of Mount Denali (20,310 ft), the highest peak of North America on June 30.

The 'Seven Summit Challenge' translates to scaling the seven mountain peaks of - Everest, Aconcagua, Denali, Kilimanjaro, Vinson, Mont Blanc and Puncak Jaya.

She is the first civil servant and IPS officer to achieve this rare feat.

She was welcomed by ITBP officials at IGI Airport, New Delhi today. (ANI)

