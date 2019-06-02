Representative image
Representative image

IPS association welcomes changes in PM's Scholarship Scheme by Modi government

ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2019 18:25 IST

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Indian Police Service (IPS) Association on Saturday welcomed the Narendra Modi government's decision to enhance Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme given under the National Defence Fund (NDF).
"We at IPS Association express our heartfelt gratitude to PM Sri @narendramodi for his Cabinet's decision to include wards of police martyrs in the Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme as well as raising the amount disbursed under it," it said in a tweet.
In his first decision after being sworn-in to head the government for a second term, Modi, who had made national security an important plank in the elections, on Friday hiked the scholarship assistance under the NDF.
The rates of scholarship have been increased from Rs 2000 per month to Rs 2500 per month for boys and from Rs 2250 per month to Rs 3000 per month for girls.
The ambit of the Scholarship Scheme has been extended to the wards of State Police officials who are or were martyred during terror or Naxal attacks. The quota of new scholarships for the wards of state police officials will be Rs 500 in a year.
"Our government's first decision dedicated to those who protect India! Major changes approved in PM's Scholarship Scheme under the National Defence Fund including enhanced scholarships for wards of police personnel martyred in terror or Maoist attacks," Modi had said in a tweet later.
The NDF was set up in 1962 to take charge of the voluntary donations in cash and kind received for promotion of the national defence effort, and to decide on their utilisation.
Currently, the fund is being used for the welfare of the members of the Armed Forces, Para Military forces and Railway Protection Force, and their dependents.
The fund is administered by an Executive Committee with the Prime Minister as the Chairperson and the Defence, Finance and Home Ministers as Members. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 12:16 IST

Muslims got their share during partition, says Maharashtra BJP leader

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): Maharashtra BJP leader Madhav Bhandari on Sunday said that Muslims were given their share in 1947, a reference to the partition of the country and formation of Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 12:04 IST

Randeep Singh Surjewala demands action against IAS officer for...

New Delhi (India) Jun 2 (ANI): Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to initiate action against an IAS officer who praised Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 12:03 IST

Siachen to be Rajnath Singh's first visit as Defence Minister

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI) As Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh's first visit outside the national capital would be to the Siachen Glacier-- the world's highest battlefield - to review the security situation along the borders with Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 11:49 IST

Goa CM seeks report on molestation case against Cong MLA, others

Panaji (Goa) [India], Jun 2 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has sought a report after a case was filed against Panaji MLA Atanasio Monserrate of Congress, Mayor Uday Mdakaikarand and former Deputy Mayor Yatin Parekh for allegedly molesting a woman activist.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 11:38 IST

Pres Kovind, PM Modi extend wishes on Telangana statehood day

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): On the occasion of the fifth Telangana State Formation Day, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended their wishes to the people of the state.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 11:33 IST

Ludhiana battles heatwave conditions, temp reaches 44 degree Celsius

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 2 (ANI): Scorching heat wave conditions has not only gripped the national capital but also Punjab's Ludhiana.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 11:15 IST

50 cars gutted in fire at Delhi police dumping ground

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): As many as 50 vehicles were gutted in a major fire mishap at a dumping ground in the capital city on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:42 IST

Amit Shah pays tribute at National Police Memorial

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited the National Police Memorial to pay tribute to the policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:26 IST

3 held for blackmailing, extorting money from corrupt govt...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): Police arrested three people for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from corrupt government employees having corruption charges against them in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:10 IST

Thunderstorm with gusty winds likely to occur in Jharkhand tomorrow: IMD

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department on Sunday said that thunderstorm accompanied with hail and lightning (50-60 kmph) at isolated places very likely over Uttarakhand tomorrow (June 3).

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:08 IST

J-K: Indian Army hosts Iftar

Doda (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], June 2 (ANI): Setting an example of communal harmony, the Indian Army on Saturday hosted Iftar here to celebrate the holy month of Ramzan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:06 IST

Fire breaks out at market in Maharashtra's Palghar

Palghar (Maharashtra)[India], June 2 (ANI): A few shops at a market located in Palghar area were gutted in a fire during early hours of Sunday.

Read More
iocl