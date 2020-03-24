Iqbal Singh Bains appointed Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): IAS Iqbal Singh Bains was on Tuesday appointed the Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh by the newly-sworn in Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

Bains, a 1985 batch IAS officer, was serving as the President of Revenue Board, Gwalior.

The development comes after Chouhan, who took oath on Monday night and won the confidence motion in the state Assembly this morning. (ANI)

