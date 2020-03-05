New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): India has not received any information from the Iran Embassy about 495 Iranian tourists who are reportedly in the country and are untraceable, External Affairs Ministry said today.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar assured that there is no need for panic because the tourists had arrived in India before the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran.
"As per protocol when is a foreign national goes missing the embassy concerned is the first to know and then they notify us. We have so far not received any information from the Iranian Embassy," Raveesh Kumar said.
Coronavirus death toll in Iran has now crossed 107 while over 90,000 people across the world have been infected.
On February 27, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation temporarily suspended Iranian carriers from operating flights to India in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak in that country.
Currently, two Iranian carriers -- IranAir and Mahan Air -- operate flights to Mumbai and Delhi, respectively. (ANI)
Iran Embassy has not notified about 'untraceable' 495 Iranian tourists: MEA
ANI | Updated: Mar 05, 2020 19:24 IST
