Iran Foreign Minister meets PM, shares perspective on developments in region

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday affirmed India's continued commitment to developing strong and friendly relations with Iran and thanked Iranian leadership for the progress in Chabahar project.

The Prime Minister made the remarks during his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who is in India for the Raisina Dialogue 2020.

Zarif, who called on the Prime Minister, shared his perspectives on the recent developments in the region. The Prime Minister mentioned India's strong interest in peace, security and stability in the region.

Tensions escalated between Iran and the US following killing Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Iraq earlier this month in a raid. Iran had carried fired ballistic missiles on airbases housing US forces in Iraq in retaliation.

Welcoming the Iranian Foreign Minister, Modi recalled his warm and cordial discussions with President Rouhani in September 2019 on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly in New York.

According to a PMO release, the Prime Minister reiterated India's continued commitment to developing her strong and friendly relations with Iran.

"He thanked Iranian leadership for the progress in Chabahar project, including through designating it as Special Economic Zone," the release said. (ANI)