New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Iran has released nine out of the 12 Indian crew members who were detained on board a vessel named MT Riah, the External Affairs Ministry said on Friday.
The vessel and its crew were detained by the Iranian Coast Guard on July 13.
"Nine crew members have been released and they will be on their way to India soon. Our Mission in Iran has requested the concerned Iranian authorities for the release of remaining crew members," said MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.
This comes shortly after India availed consular access to 18 Indian crew members on board the UK-flagged Stena Impero which was seized by Iran last week.
"(They) are safe and doing fine. Will continue to push for their early release," tweeted Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday. (ANI)
Iran releases 9 Indians detained aboard MT Riah: MEA
ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 15:27 IST
