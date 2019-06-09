Union Minister Smriti Irani and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar speaking to media on Sunday. (ANI/Photo)
Union Minister Smriti Irani and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar speaking to media on Sunday. (ANI/Photo)

Irani meets Haryana CM, discusses women welfare issues

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 20:20 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 9 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday held a meeting with Haryana Minister">Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on the issues related to women welfare in the state.
Khattar told the media, "After taking the charge as the Women and Child Development Minister, her first meeting today took place with the Haryana government. Officials of the department attended the meeting and the discussion related to women welfare."
Irani appreciated the state's efforts in the field of women education and said, "Some key decisions were taken and directives issued regarding the welfare of women and children in Haryana."
She said, "We will again meet the Minister">Chief Minister on issues of women safety and women education. Under the able leadership of Minister">Chief Minister Khattar, new records have been set by the Haryana government under the' Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao' initiative."
Senior officials of the Women and Child Development Department, Haryana were also present during the meeting. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 21:07 IST

ACB concludes raid on J-K Bank premises

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 9 (ANI): The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Sunday concluded their raid on the premises of the corporate office of Jammu & Kashmir Bank.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 21:05 IST

JDU will remain a part of NDA, will fight 2020 Assembly polls...

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 9 (ANI): Amidst controversy over JDU not joining the BJP led NDA government at the Centre, the party on Sunday made it clear that it would remain a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 21:02 IST

Varanasi: Locals thrash cop inspecting power theft

Varanasi (UP) [India], June 9 (ANI): A police officer was allegedly thrashed by locals when he went to inspect an illegal electricity connection in Varanasi's Virat Nagar colony on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 20:56 IST

Basirhat violence: BJP to observe black day in West Bengal tomorrow

Basirhat (West Bengal) [India], Jun 9 (ANI): BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha on Sunday said that his party will be observing a "black day" in West Bengal tomorrow in the wake of the killings of BJP workers.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 20:52 IST

WB Governor expresses concern over violence in state

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jun 9 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has expressed concern over the violent clashes between BJP and TMC workers in the state, Press Secretary to Governor Manab Bandyopdhyay said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 20:49 IST

MoS for Railways makes surprise inspection of Hazrat Nizamuddin station

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi on Sunday paid a surprise visit to the city's Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 20:41 IST

We target to win 65 Assembly seats in Jharkhand, says Chief Minister Das

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Sunday said that BJP would clean sweep the assembly elections in the state which are going to be held later in the year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 20:30 IST

Mumbai: Two including an 11-year-old boy die of drowning

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): Two people including an 11-year-old boy died after drowning at two separate places in the city on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 20:26 IST

Aurangabad gets respite from sweltering heat, receives rainfall

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): Giving much-needed respite to the people from the sweltering heat, the parched land of Marathwada region was swayed by a dust storm and heavy rains on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 20:04 IST

MHA issues advisory to WB government, expresses 'deep concern'...

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Union Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an advisory to West Bengal government expressing "deep concern" over the death of people in a post-poll clash that ensued between BJP and TMC workers, sources said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 20:03 IST

PM Modi arrives at Tirumala temple to offer prayers

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Tirumala temple on Sunday to offer prayers. He was accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 19:59 IST

Duped by travel agent, 20 people get stuck in Saudi Arabia

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 9 (ANI): As many as 20 people are stuck in Saudi Arabia after they were allegedly duped by their travel agent. They had gone to perform 'Umrah' during the holy month of Ramadan.

Read More
iocl