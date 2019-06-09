Irani meets Haryana CM, discusses women welfare issues

New Delhi [India], Jun 9 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday held a meeting with Haryana Minister">Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on the issues related to women welfare in the state.

Khattar told the media, "After taking the charge as the Women and Child Development Minister, her first meeting today took place with the Haryana government. Officials of the department attended the meeting and the discussion related to women welfare."

Irani appreciated the state's efforts in the field of women education and said, "Some key decisions were taken and directives issued regarding the welfare of women and children in Haryana."

She said, "We will again meet the Minister">Chief Minister on issues of women safety and women education. Under the able leadership of Minister">Chief Minister Khattar, new records have been set by the Haryana government under the' Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao' initiative."

Senior officials of the Women and Child Development Department, Haryana were also present during the meeting. (ANI)

