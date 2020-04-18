Iranian Envoy thanks India for help in rescuing stranded citizens

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Iranian Ambassador to India Dr Ali Chegeni has thanked his colleagues and New Delhi for helping stranded Iranians in India fly back to Iran on Friday.

In a tweet by the Iranian Embassy in India on Saturday, the Ambassador said: "Thanks to my hard-working colleagues and kind cooperation of Indian Government, especially PAI Division of MEA & COVID Cell, a big group of Iranians who were stranded in India, flew to home last night from Mumbai by an Iran Air Flight."

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on April 13 on COVID-19 and measures taken by their respective countries to contain the disease.

They also discussed their views on regional development. Iran is the worst-hit country in the Middle East region with at least 79,494 COVID-19 cases and 4,958 deaths. (ANI)

