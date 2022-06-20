Iranian national arrested for posing as intelligence agent, robbing foreigners

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested an Iranian national for allegedly posing as an intelligence agent and robbing foreign nationals on the pretext of checking their bags for drugs, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as 46-year-old Hossein Rezafard Ahmad, who resides in Lajpat Nagar. He came to India on May 21 on a medical visa.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Southeast, after coming to India, she befriended two others. The trio targets vulnerable foreign nationals who come to Delhi on a medical visa. They used to track the movements of persons who visit hospitals and then follow them for committing the crime.

Ahmad was arrested following a complaint filed by a victim at Lajpat Nagar on June 14. He alleged that he along with his wife was returning home from a hospital in Greater Kailash when suddenly three people came in a car and stopped them.



"Thereafter, they introduced themselves as officials from an intelligence agency and started taking search of his handbag on the pretext that he might be carrying drugs. After searching their bag, they fled away from the spot. When the complainant looked into his handbag, he found that the cash currency including Rs 50,000, USD 6500 and some Sudanese Pound were missing," said police.

Accordingly, a case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Lajpat Nagar Police Station and an investigation of the case was taken up.

"The CCTV footage of the cameras installed near the place of incident was analysed and a suspected car was identified. When the owner of the car was contacted, he said he had sold the vehicle around three months ago to one Nawab. On reaching Nawab's last address, it was found that he had already left Gurgaon. Then Nawab's mobile number was put on surveillance," said the DCP.

The team finally succeeded in arresting Nawab's co-associate Ahmad and he was taken into police custody. "During the course of the investigation, Ahmed confessed to his crime. Police also recovered USD 2,000, 4,000 Sudanese Pound, 28,000 Iranian Riyal, 200 Saudi Riyal, 5,000 INR and a car used in the commission of crime from his possession," police added.

Further investigation of the case is in progress to nab his co-associates. (ANI)

