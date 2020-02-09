Iranian Shia cleric attends meeting at Lucknow's Imambara in remembrance of Soleimani

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Iranian Shia cleric Sayyid Mufeed Hussaini on Sunday attended the meeting called in at Lucknow's Bara Imambara in remembrance of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani, who was Iran's most powerful military commander, was killed in a US airstrike near Baghdad international airport last month.

Shia cleric Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad was also present in the meeting.

Soleimani's assassination has triggered a dramatic escalation of tensions in the Middle East and marked the most significant confrontation between the US and Iran in recent years. (ANI)

