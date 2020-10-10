IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express to make additional halt at Andheri station

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): To facilitate passengers of Ahmedabad-Mumbai, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Tejas Express, an additional halt at Andheri has been considered in addition to the halts at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, and Borivali.

IRCTC a PSU of the Ministry of Railways has already announced earlier the operation of its fleet of Tejas Express trains (Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai) again.

Both the trains are expected to restart operations from October 17, 2020.



Online bookings of both the IRCTC Tejas Express trains have already been opened.

With the restoration of IRCTC Tejas Express between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, IRCTC has also considered to halt the Tejas Express at Andheri station.

This is in view of the present Covid conditions so that passengers do not have to travel long distances. Furthermore, this will also aid the passengers who are travelling by air and using the airport for their journey.

The train arriving from Ahmedabad will reach Andheri at 12.41 hrs and while leaving from Mumbai it will arrive at 15.58 hrs. (ANI)

