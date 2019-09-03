IRCTC announces reduction in convenience fee on e-tickets

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Tuesday announced a reduction in the convenience fees charged from the customers for booking e-tickets online through its website.

The company will now charge Rs 15 per ticket for booking Non-AC classes online while it will charge Rs 30 per ticket for booking AC and First Classes tickets.

It is a 25% decrease in the earlier service charges of Rs 20 per ticket for Non-AC Class tickets and Rs 40 per ticket for AC First class.

To incentivize customers to make online payment through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) applications, from November 1, the company has further decided to charge only Rs 10 per ticket for booking Non-AC class tickets and Rs 20 per ticket for AC and First Class tickets for customers paying through the two applications.

The company further announced that it is focusing on the capacity enhancement of the existing ticketing and e-ticketing system to support more ticket bookings.

"IRCTC is also focusing on the capacity enhancement of the ticketing system to support more number of ticket bookings in the near future and to also modernize the e-ticketing system in synchronization with the modernization of the Indian Railway Passenger Booking System which currently has an inventory of 10 lakh reserved tickets per day," the press release read. (ANI)

