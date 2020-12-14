IRCTC clarifies its comments have been quoted incorrectly, mails sent to all communities

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has issued a clarification saying, a news report has been published in a section of media that the government has reached out to Sikhs through IRCTC emails but comments of IRCTC have not been quoted correctly and mails have been sent to all respective communities.



"It may be informed to all that comments of IRCTC have not been quoted correctly and mails have been sent to all irrespective any particular community," IRCTC stated.

This is not the first instance. Earlier also, such activities have been undertaken by IRCTC to promote government welfare schemes in the public interest, IRCTC informed. (ANI)

