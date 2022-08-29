IRCTC launches WhatsApp food delivery facility for passengers

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Indian Railways passengers can now order food online through WhatsApp while travelling by using their PNR number, said the officials.

Zoop, the food delivery service by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC), recently partnered with Jio Haptik to allow users to order food through their WhatsApp chatbot service in just a few simple steps.

IRCTC has been set up as an extended arm of the Indian Railways to upgrade, professionalize and manage the catering and hospitality services at stations, on trains and other locations and promote domestic and international tourism. E-Catering is part of this.

E-Catering, the service of IRCTC's Catering and Hospitality business, is an internet-based service that allows passengers to book food of their choice from partner restaurants and food outlets through a mobile application while travelling on a train. Food is being delivered to the passengers on their respective seats/berths.

This service has now partnered with Zoop, now, railway passengers order food while travelling. With the latest WhatsApp chatbot, named "Ziva" customers can use their PNR numbers to place food orders and get their deliveries straight to their seats with real-time order tracking, feedback and support.



Unlike other WhatsApp solutions which redirect users to a different link for order booking, Zoop ensures that the entire process is completed within WhatsApp only. IRCTC is making it all simple and hassle-free for passengers to order food online without downloading any other additional software/app.

"The newly launched service is now witnessing rapid growth in daily conversations through WhatsApp and is set to scale higher as the service engages with users in a direct WhatsApp chat with lists and buttons, helping them explore restaurants based on their PNR number, Train number or Station," the official said in a statement.

"You can chat with Zoop on WhatsApp at +91 7042062070. It also provides a quick and easy 3-click payment experience within WhatsApp to place instant orders with real-time tracking and support," the statement further reads.

The services are available at Vijayawada, Vadodra, Moradabad, Warangal, PT. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Kanpur, Agra Cant, Tundla Junction, Balharshah Junction and at more than 100+ A1, A and B Category railway stations.

India's first and only WhatsApp-enabled food-ordering platform allows passengers to order a variety of cuisine like Veg Thali, Veg/ Chicken Biryani With Raita, Standard/Jain Special Thali etc. from selected restaurants using their PNR number. (ANI)

