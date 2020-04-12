IRCTC opens up kitchen units at 28 centres across country to feed the needy

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has opened up its kitchen units in 28 towns and cities across the country for serving community meals to the poor and needy in the wake of coronavirus lockdown.

"More than 6 lakhs meals (more than 60,000 meals daily) have been distributed so far with the help of Local Administration, NGOs and RPF. IRCTC is ready to prepare additional meals if the demand for the same is received and more distribution agencies are available. Present daily expenditure incurred on this account is Rs 12 lakh per day," IRCTC said in a release.

IRCTC has also decided to contribute Rs 20 Crore to 'Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund' (PM CARES Fund) inclusive of CSR funds.

The fund has been specially created to provide relief to Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic affected people.

With 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 31 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8447, including 764 cured and discharged, 1 migrated and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

At present, there are 7409 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)