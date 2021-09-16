IRCTC set to offer India's first indigenous cruise liner from Sept 18

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): To offer the country's first indigenous cruise liner from September 18, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has partnered with a private company, Cordelia Cruises.

The Corporation has entered into a partnership with Cordelia Cruises private company, being operated by Waterways Leisure Tourism for marketing and promotion of India's first indigenous luxury cruise. This is another luxury travel offering to the public under the railway PSU's umbrella of tourism services.

Cordelia Cruises is India's premium cruise liner and aspires to promote and drive the cruise culture in India through experiences that are stylish, luxurious, and most importantly, inherently Indian.

The guests on-board will have an experience of sailing to some of the best Indian and international destinations like Goa, Diu, Lakshadweep, Kochi, and Sri Lanka. Cordelia cruises is starting its first journey from September 6, 2021, onwards. In the first phase, it will sail through Indian destinations with its base at Mumbai, later from May 2022, the Cruise will be shifted to Chennai and will be sailing to splendid Srilankan destinations like Colombo, Galle, Trincomalee and Jaffna.



Some of the Popular Tour itineraries of Cordelia Cruises are Mumbai - Goa - Mumbai (2N), Mumbai - Diu - Mumbai (2N), Mumbai - At sea - Mumbai (2N), Kochi - Lakshadweep - At sea - Mumbai (3N), Mumbai - At sea - Lakshadweep - At sea - Mumbai (4N), Goa - Mumbai - At sea - Lakshadweep - At sea - Goa (5N), Chennai - At seas - Colombo (2N), Chennai - Jaffna - Chennai (2N), Chennai - At sea - Colombo - Galle - Trincomalee - Chennai (5N).

While travelling on Cordelia Cruises, one can enjoy lots of recreational and leisure activities such as Restaurants, Swimming Pool, Bar, Open Cinema, Theatre, Kids area, Gymnasium etc. Cordelia Cruises is one of its kind of indigenous luxury cruises which matches the standard of International Cruise Ship.

Given safety on priority in today's COVID times, all the standard protocols for the guests and crew members are implemented such as - crew members are fully vaccinated, daily health checks for the crew members, hourly sanitization of the facilities, air-filtration and social distancing norms, number of guests limited as per the official mandate by the government, special services team in charge of the safety and health of senior citizens and

children, Pre-requisite of tests and vaccination before boarding for guests being worked out, apart from comprehensive pre-travel checks, well-spaced waiting areas, sanitization stations, Contactless and online facilities for check-in, boarding etc, QR code enabled digital menus and fully functional medical centre onboard the cruise equipped with all the required medical essentials.

Besides the Indian luxury cruising, IRCTC is also in the process of signing an agreement with all major International Cruise liners and will provide their bookings on its web portal as soon as the COVID normalises and the operation of International Cruises starts. (ANI)

