IRCTC to compensate passengers if Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express runs late: Goyal

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the IRCTC will compensate passengers of new Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express in case of delay in the train's schedule.

In a tweet, Goyal said: "Compensation for Delay: In a first of its own, IRCTC to compensate passengers of the New Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express in case of delay in the train schedule: - Rs 100 in case of a delay of more than an hour-Rs 250 in cases of a delay exceeding 2 hours." (ANI)

