IRCTC to operate Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra tour package under "Dekho Apna Desh" initiative from April

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Friday announced the 'Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra' tour package under "Dekho Apna Desh" initiative which would cover some of the prominent sites associated with the life of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

The first Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra would begin in New Delhi in April 2023.

Under the "Dekho Apna Desh" initiative, the Ministry of Railways along with the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), is operating Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains on various theme-based circuits across India.



As per IRCTC, the proposed seven nights and eight days Bharat Gaurav Tourist train tour starts from Delhi and the first halt is Dr. Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) in Madhya Pradesh, the birthplace of Baba Saheb (Bhim Janam Bhoomi). Then the train moves to Nagpur railway station where tourists proceed to visit Deekshabhoomi, a consecrated monument of Navayana Buddhism. The train departs from Nagpur for Sanchi. The sightseeing of Sanchi includes a visit to the eponymous stupa and other Buddhist sites. Sanchi is followed by Varanasi as the next destination along with a visit to Sarnath & Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Gaya is the next and final destination where the tourists will be taken to the holy site of Bodhgaya to visit the famous Mahabodhi Temple and other monasteries. Rajgir and Nalanda, the other important Buddhist sites would also be covered by road. The tour will finally terminate at New Delhi.

Tourists will have the option to board and de-board the train at Delhi, Mathura and Agra Cantt stations.

It is pertinent that Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar, fondly referred to as "Baba Saheb", was the main architect of the Indian Constitution. Besides he was also an eminent jurist, political activist, anthropologist, author, orator, historian, writer, economist and scholar. Ambedkar, throughout his life, fought to eradicate social evils like untouchability and stood up for the rights of the socially backward classes.

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the Government of India initiative "Dekho Apna Desh" to promote special interest circuits in domestic tourism.

The train is being operated by IRCTC and all details of the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra, a special interest train package is available on the IRCTC website. (ANI)

