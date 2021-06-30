IRCTC to operate 'Bharat Darshan' train from August, offers visit to seven Jyotirlingas

By Nishant Ketu

New Delhi/Lucknow [India], June 30 (ANI): In view of declining cases of coronavirus across the country, the Indian Railways has decided to operate a special train in August covering several top tourist destinations, including seven Jyotirlingas.

Under this, Bharat-Darshan special train will be operated by IRCTC from August 24 to September 5. Through this train, passengers will be able to visit the seven Jyotirlingas across the country, which include Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Bhimashankar, Trimbakeshwar, Ghrishneshwar, Somnath, and Nageshwar Jyotirlinga.



Along with this, passengers on this train will also get a chance to visit the Statue of Unity, Parli Vaijnath, Dwarkadhish Temple, and Sabarmati Ashram.

The important thing is that in view of the Corona crisis, the package price of this 13 day and 12 night journey has been kept at Rs 12,285, which includes breakfast, food, accommodation, and accommodation. Also, all passengers will also be insured.

Passengers interested to travel on this train can book from the IRCTC office in Lucknow or by logging on to the IRCTC official website. They can also book the tickets by contacting IRCTC's number 8595924274, 8287930939, complete information about the package can also be obtained.

Seating facility in this special train will be available for Varanasi as well as Gorakhpur, Deoria Sadar, Belthara Road, Mau, Jaunpur, Sultanpur, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Jhansi.

It is worth mentioning that Bharat-Darshan is a joint project of Indian Railways and the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, which organizes the world's cheapest tour packages from time to time. Its purpose is to introduce the culture of different parts of the country to those people who are deprived of tourism due to low income. (ANI)

