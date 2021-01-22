IRCTC to resume e-catering services from Feb

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): The Indian Railways on Friday said its catering and tourism arm--IRCTC-- is going to restart its e-catering services for the passengers travelling in the currently operating special trains, from the first week of February.

Railways suspended the service due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and consequent unprecedented lockdown, on March 22, 2020.



"However, with the gradual resumption of passenger train services and amidst the new normal wherein IRCTC is serving only 'Ready To Eat' meals to passengers on trains, there has been an increasing demand for resumption of e-catering services," the Railway said in a release.

"With the permission from Ministry of Railways coming in, IRCTC is ready to resume the e-catering services on trains shortly in a phase-wise manner. The company is starting the first phase of e-catering services from the first week of February 2021 wherein the service shall commence over thirty numbers of Railway stations catering to approximately, 250 trains," it said further.

Railways said IRCTC is ensuring that all its e-catering partners ensure proper health and hygiene protocols while serving the meals to the passengers. (ANI)

