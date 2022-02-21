IRCTC users to get cheaper tickets using BoB card

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Bank of Baroda Financial Solutions Limited (BFSL) and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) have come together to launch the IRCTC BoB RuPay Contactless Credit Card, specially curated to offer maximum savings to frequent railway travellers.

The IRCTC users will get cheaper tickets if they book any AC class railway ticket using a BoB credit card. This card will also get multiple benefits for shopping across other categories ranging from groceries to fuel. Cardholders can also use this card to transact at international merchants and ATMs through the JCB network.

Talking to ANI Rajni Hasija, Chairman and Managing Director, IRCTC said, "Cardholders of IRCTC BoB RuPay Contactless Credit Card will be able to earn up to 40 reward points (per INR 100 spent) on 1AC, 2AC, 3AC, CC, or Executive Class bookings made through the IRCTC website or mobile app. The card also offers a one per cent transaction fee waiver for the customers on all their train ticket bookings. Customers making a single purchase worth INR 1,000 or more within 45 days of card issuance will get 1,000 bonus reward points."

The co-branded credit card will offer four reward points (per Rs 100 spent) on grocery and departmental stores and two reward points on other categories. Cardholders will be entitled to 4 complimentary visits per year at partner railway lounges. The card will also offer one per cent fuel surcharge waiver across all petrol pumps in India. The cardholders will be able to redeem the accrued reward points on the IRCTC website and mobile app, after linking their Loyalty Number (printed on the co-branded credit card) with their IRCTC login ID.

Hasija, said, "Collaboration with BOB Financial in launching IRCTC BoB RuPay Contactless Credit Card is another landmark step towards promotion of the indigenous RuPay payment platform and realizing the vision of Digital India of Hon'ble Prime Minister of India. IRCTC is happy to be instrumental in the fulfillment of this vision and we look forward to the resounding success of this card amongst our customers."

Talking about the launch, Shailendra Singh, MD and CEO, BFSL said, "The card will offer uninterrupted payment convenience and benefits to customers for rail travel as well as all other shopping needs. We also expect the co-branded card to act as a catalyst for further adoption of digital payments in deeper geographies, helped by the presence of both the railway network as well as BoB branches."

Speaking at the launch, Ms. Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI said, "We are delighted for RuPay's Contactless Credit card launch by BOB Financial in partnership with IRCTC. This card will enable customers to save on their railway journey and to earn reward points on spending in other categories. With RuPay, we aim to offer customised value propositions backed by cutting-edge technology to provide a rewarding experience to millions of customers. We are confident that this launch is a step ahead to make RuPay the preferred credit card for India." (ANI)