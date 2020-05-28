New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): An Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his residence in Bapu Dham on Wednesday, police said.
According to the police, a suicide note was recovered from the place.
"An IRS officer allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Bapu Dham today. A suicide note has also been recovered from the site," Eish Singhal, DCP (New Delhi) said.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
IRS officer allegedly commits suicide at residence in Delhi's Bapu Dham
ANI | Updated: May 27, 2020 16:51 IST
