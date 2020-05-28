IRS officer allegedly commits suicide at residence in Delhi's Bapu Dham

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): An Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his residence in Bapu Dham on Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, a suicide note was recovered from the place.

"An IRS officer allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Bapu Dham today. A suicide note has also been recovered from the site," Eish Singhal, DCP (New Delhi) said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

