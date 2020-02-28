IRS officer booked by CBI in connection with DA case

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Deepak Pandit on Friday was booked by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with disproportionate assets.

The case relates to disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 3.96 crores between 2000-2014.

Pandit's wife and two sons have also been named as accused by the CBI. (ANI)

