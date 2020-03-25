IRS officers KM Prasad and SK Gupta appointed CBDT board members

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment two Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers as members of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

1984 batch IRS officer, Krishan Mohan Prasad and 1984-batch IRS officer Satish Kumar Gupta were appointed as CBDT members.

Presently, Prasad is piloting the Faceless e-Assessment Scheme as Principal Chief Commissioner of Income-tax, National e-assessment centre in Delhi while Gupta is Principal Chief Commissioner Mumbai.

The interaction for two vacant CBDT board member posts was held on January 23 and finally, these two were selected for the board members from eight shortlisted applicants.

Prasad is a graduate in Economics, Law and Post Graduate in Education. He has long experience of working in the fields of assessment, search and seizure operations, tax-policy, tax-administration, judicial, representation before ITAT, Intelligence & Criminal Investigation, legal & research and is the first Principal Chief Commissioner of Income-tax, National e-Assessment Centre. He has worked at Delhi, Mumbai, Bihar-Jharkhand and North Eastern Region of India.

Gupta is currently posted as Principal Chief Commissioner (PCCIT) of I-T in Mumbai and prior to Mumbai, he was Director-General of Investigation of Bhopal and Jaipur. (ANI)

