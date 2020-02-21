IRSDC installs squat machine at Delhi's Anand Vihar railway station

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) on Friday installed a squat machine at Anand Vihar Railway Station, turning it into a health hub.

In a statement, IRSDC said that Fit India Squat Machine is the first of its kind facility in India and also the first at any railway station across the country. The facility is available near the entry point of the station.

To encourage the Fit India Program, the Railways will give free platform ticket to one if he or she performs 30 squats in 180 seconds.

Other than this, various amenities like mobile charging kiosk, quick service restaurant, generic medical store, massage chair, and Health ATM have been started at Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also on Friday took to Twitter to inform that as a part of the Fit India movement, Delhi's Anand Vihar railway station's platform tickets can be taken free of charge after exercising in front of the machines. (ANI)

