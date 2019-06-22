IRSDC signs two MoAs to renovate 22 railway stations

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Two Memorandum of Agreements (MoAs) on 'Railway Station Redevelopment' for the renovation of a total of 22 railway stations was signed by Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) here.

In an MoA signed between IRSDC and MECON Limited on Friday, eight railway stations including Andheri, Bandra Terminus, Ranchi, Chennai Egmore will be redeveloped.

"Similarly, another MoA was signed with two other Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) -- EPIL and Bridge and Roof-- on Thursday for the renovation of 14 railway stations including Kolkata Terminal, Kanpur Central, Kalyan Junction, Ludhiana, Hyderabad and Udaipur City," IRSDC said in a press release.

"These CPSEs will prepare detailed project reports on the development of these 22 stations and act as Project Management Consultant to IRSDC for implementation of the redevelopment program," IRSDC added.

"Six CPSEs have been selected by IRSDC for the redevelopment of total 41 railway stations under the program and similar MoAs will be signed shortly," it said.

Further, it said that this step will further accelerate the station redevelopment initiatives being undertaken by IRSDC.

"The detailed project reports preparation at 12 stations and construction at two stations namely Habibganj and Gandhinagar are already in progress," IRSDC said. (ANI)

