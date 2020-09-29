'Is it a sin to discuss politics?' asks Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday reacted to the meeting held between him and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and asked whether "is it a sin to discuss politics?"

"Is it a sin to discuss politics? If two political leaders meet they discuss issues related to the country, farm Bills, Jammu and Kashmir, China, Pakistan, COVID-19," Raut told reporters.



Earlier in the day, State BJP Chief Chandrakant Patil said that the meeting between former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had turned out to be inconclusive and would have no effect on the State's politics.

"If top leaders of two different political parties meet, political discussions do take place. If they sat together for 2-2.5 hours, they didn't discuss tea-biscuits. But it was inconclusive," Patil had said.

Recently, Raut had said that he met Fadnavis on September 26 to discuss certain issues and that both of them could have ideological differences but there was no enmity between them. (ANI)

