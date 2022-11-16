"Is it his money" : Siddaramaiah after BJP MP threatens to demolish dome-shaped bus shelters

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], November 16 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah lashed out at Mysore MP Pratap Simha over his statement that he would demolish the bus shelter on Nanjangud Road for its dome (Gumbaz)-shaped structure.

"Being an MP he must not do all such things. What should we say when he lacks common sense? Who is he to destroy the bus stop when it's the government that spent money to build it? Is it his money? It's the government's money," said Siddaramaiah.

Further speaking on the dome structure of the bus stand, he said, "Where is it mentioned that structure (bus stop) should be in shape? Who planned it, engineers right, are not part of the government? They have built it, why are you (MP) talking of destroying it?"

According to him, dome-type structures are remains of Indian history.

The Congress leader further alleged Simha of doing such things to polarise people and garner more votes.



"They must not try to twist history. They do all this to polarise people. They will not succeed, and the people of the country will realise their true identity. People of the country are secular," claimed Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka BJP MP Pratap Simha sparked a controversy by saying that he would bulldoze the mosque-like bus shelters being constructed across the city.

"I have seen gumbaz-like structures in bus shelters, one big gumbaz in the middle and two small on both sides. It is nothing but a masjid (mosque). The engineers have to remove this type of shelters. Otherwise, I'll bring JCB and bring them down," said the BJP MP.

"Does the bus shelter model change overnight?" Simha questioned. He claimed that Gumbaz model bus shelters were being constructed in most parts of Mysore. "I have told engineers to demolish the structures. If they don't, I will bring JCB and demolish them," he said.

There was a Gumbaz installed on the bus shelter on Mysore Nanjangudu road, he claimed.

Earlier this week, Siddaramaiah hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that the party has been busy distorting the history around the 18th-century warrior.

This came after Karnataka Congress MLA Tanveer Sait promised a 100-feet statue of Tipu Sultan in Srirangapatna or Karnataka's Mysuru which erupted in a political row. (ANI)

