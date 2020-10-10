Is it possible to have two different sets of rules for ruling party and Opposition: Kailash Vijayvargiya questions WB govt

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 10 (ANI): Hours after Kolkata Police has registered a case against several Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders for alleged "unlawful assembly" and "law violation", the party's central observer for West Bengal Kailash Vijaywargiya on Friday asked whether is it possible to have two different sets of rules for ruling party and Opposition in a state.

"Is it possible to have two different set of rules for ruling party and Opposition in a state? An incident of rape occurred in Uttar Pradesh, they hit the streets in West Bengal, "Vijaywargiya told ANI.

"Could you see social distancing or people wearing mask there? West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit streets just like that," he added.

Earlier on Friday, Kolkata Police has registered a case against several BJP leaders including national secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya, national vice president Mukul Roy, Members of Parliament Locket Chatterjee, Arjun Singh, and Rakesh Singh for alleged "unlawful assembly" and "law violation".

On Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) West Bengal held the "Nabanna Chalo" (state secretariat) rally over corruption in SSC/TET and unemployment in the state.



The Nabanna Chalo Abhiyaan, led by the BJP and its Yuva Morcha, was a march to the state secretariat on Thursday in a sign of protest against the deteriorating law and order situation, corruption, unemployment and syndicate raj in the state. The police had used water cannon and lathi-charged to disperse the BJP workers in the city, who had gathered for state-wide 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation against the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government

Newly-appointed BJYM president MP Tejasvi Surya led the march from Howrah demanding to increase the upper age limit for various exams and simplification of the PSC recruitment process.

Seven accused named in the FIR registered under sections 143, 147, 149, 332, 353, 283 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with 51(b) Disaster Management Act and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.

Surya alleged that BJYM workers were attacked with a crude bomb during the rally. He also alleged police officers at Jarasanko Police Station "manhandled" MPs who had gone to file an FIR.

On Thursday, the state secretariat was also closed for two days for sanitisation. (ANI)





