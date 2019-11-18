Is Modi govt ready to accept India facing economic depression: AAP's Bhagwant Mann in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Bhagwant Mann on Monday hit out at the Centre asking whether the Narendra Modi-led government is ready to accept that the country is facing "economic depression".

"Is government ready to accept that the nation is going through a phase of economic depression," Mann asked Minister of State (MoS) for Finance, Anurag Thakur during question hour session in the Lok Sabha.

The opposition parties have been criticising the government over the state of the economy and had planned to raise the issue in the winter session of Parliament, which began today.



Moody's Investors Service had said that India's economic slowdown is lasting longer than previously expected and pegged its forecast for the gross domestic product (GDP) growth of the country at 5.6 per cent in 2019 calendar year.



"We have revised down our growth forecast for India. We now forecast slower real GDP growth of 5.6 per cent in 2019 from 7.4 per cent in 2018," it had said in the Global Macro Outlook for 2020-21. (ANI)

