IS terror module busted in Jammu and Kashmir, five arrested

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday busted an Islamic State terror module and arrested five persons linked with the terror outfit.

According to police, a preliminary inquiry revealed that the accused are affiliated with Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) and are involved in providing shelter and logistic support to terrorists.

Further, details are awaited (ANI)

