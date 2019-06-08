Is this new India where daughters are raped, murdered: Akhilesh Yadav

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a jibe at the ruling BJP's 'new India' slogan while referring to the murder of a minor girl in Aligarh.

"Is this the new India, where daughters are raped and murdered? Girls are not safe under this government," said Yadav, also the president of Samajwadi Party (SP), while talking to reporters.

Yadav was at Raniganj village in the district to meet the families of those who died after consuming spurious alcohol.

"BJP government has entirely failed to maintain law and order in the state. What is the government doing? Is this what a civil society looks like? It is unfortunate that these incidents are happening even today," he added.

"The incident which took place in Aligarh is still fresh in the nation's memory but other similar cases have surfaced in Hamirpur and Kaushambi," he said.


