ISF to participate in Brigade Meeting called by Left, Cong

Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], February 26 (ANI): Indian Secular Front (ISF) will participate in Brigade Meeting called by the Left parties and Congress on February 28, "to save democracy and fight together," the Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui said on Friday.

Siddiqui, who announced his outfit today said that an agreement was reached with the Left parties with regard to seat sharing and that ISF would contest on 30 seats.

He said that ISF that discussions are ongoing with the Left parties and Congress regarding seat sharing.

"We have got 30 seats as per our choice and are in talks regarding three to four more seats. We have not reached a clear agreement with Congress on seat-sharing and the talks are on with them. We have demanded 70-80 seats. We want to contest from Nandigram seat," said Siddiqui.

The newly formed ISF's leader had on Tuesday said that his party will not oppose Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls.



"Asad Sahab came to Bengal. He came to our darbar sharif. We have told him that we are standing with him. I believe in the 2021 Assembly election votes should not be divided and thus wherever Asad Sahab's party will contest we should not field candidates. It is important to support him. The talks are going on across the table," Mr Siddiqui told ANI.

During his first visit to Bengal after the announcement of contesting the West Bengal Assembly polls, Owaisi held a discussion at Furfura Sharif in Hooghly district with Abbas Siddiqui.

Since February 16, two rounds of meetings took place between Congress, Left and the ISF.

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the final decision on seat sharing between the Congress and Left Front for the Assembly elections is yet to be taken as both the parties want to give 'space' to other parties interested in this alliance, reported ANI.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will be held this year. (ANI)

