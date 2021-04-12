ISF worker allegedly thrashed by TMC workers in Bengal

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], April 12 (ANI): Ahead of the fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, a worker belonging to the Indian Secular Front (ISF) was allegedly beaten up by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers on Sunday.

The incident occured between 8 pm to 9 pm on Sunday night, after which ISF workers reached the spot.

Speaking to ANI, MD Kutubuddin, a member of the Sanjukta Morcha, said: "The incident happened at Dadpur. Even in several other areas, our workers are being brutally attacked with bombs and pistols, nothing is being left out."

Accusing the ruling TMC for the incident, he said: "TMC is trying to propagate terrorism to stop voting. They have been making raids, using goons to threaten people and create terrorism. The party is planning not to let voters exercise their franchise."



The Sanjukta Morcha member called on the administration to take necessary steps to avoid violence during the elections, adding that a Red Zone should be marked and Section 144 should be imposed.

Kutubuddin also said innocent and peace loving citizens are getting entangled in the violence and if the administration does not take necessary steps, they would hold protests in all areas.

The four phases of the eight-phased elections in West Bengal have been marred with violence, the recent example of which is the death of four people when security personnel opened fire in the Cooch Behar district.

There has been an intense battle between the TMC, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Sanjukta Morcha - a coalition of the Left, Congress and ISF.

The next phase of the elections will commence on April 17. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

