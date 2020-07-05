Ishrat Jahan, Khalid Saifi key conspirators for Delhi violence in Khureji area: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The Delhi Police in its chargesheet has stated that the riots and demonstrations held in Delhi's Khureji against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) earlier this year were "well planned".

It said that the demonstrations and riots in Delhi's Khureji area were not a result of sudden violence but were planned.

In the charge sheet of the crime branch, it has been stated that former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan and United Against Hate co-founder khalid Saifi were interrogated in Mandoli Jail following which Khalid said that they had planned and carried out these incidents which one Amanullah and some other students supported.

The chargesheet said that those behind planning violence felt that "the government is anti-Muslim", and after scrapping of Section 370 and 35A in Kashmir, Ayodha verdict came and Citizenship Amendment Act was implemented.

It said Ishrat and Khalid sought to provoke people and make the matter look so big that the government backs down on CAA. They distributed posters against CAA, NRC (National Register of Citizens) and NPR (National Population Register) on January 11.

The Delhi Police chargesheet said that a meeting was held at a madarsa on January 12 in which the women living nearby were gathered and "encouraged to sit and protest" and a demonstration was held later.

It said that a dharna was held near a petrol pump in Khureji on January 13 and there was "provocation" to locals and women.

The chargesheet said that on February 23, when they got to know about the arrival of US President Donald Trump, they blocked several roads across the national capital and planned to stage protests.

When US President visited India, "they had planned to further convert it into a riot to spoil the Government of India's image abroad for which they were getting money from PFI," the chargesheet said.

"As per this plan, they jammed the roads in Khureji on February 25 and pelted stones when police tried to stop them," it said. Delhi police is looking into "deep-rooted conspiracy" related to Delhi riots. (ANI)

